2020/06/05 | 20:46 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Trump commented on the jobs report of the 13.3% US unemployment rate, saying it is "an affirmation of all the work we've been doing" over the course of his administration, CNN reported.

In a press conference, Trump said: "With 2.5 million jobs added in May, we're on the way to an incredible period of growth! The job surge we're seeing is widespread across American industries!"