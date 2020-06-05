Finally! English Premier League fixtures announced

2020/06/05 | 23:20 - Source: INA

INA - SOURCES

The Premier League chiefs and broadcasters have finally reached an agreement on who shows what games up to July 2 as the league season returns following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

With broadcasters Sky Sports, BT, Amazon Prime and the BBC in agreement, the majority of dates and times — including the FA Cup — have now been set in stone.



Aston Villa against Sheffield United at 6pm UK time (9pm UAE) is the opener on June 17, immediately followed by Manchester City v Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United in the big Friday night curtain-raiser to the first full weekend of action.

Talks between organizers and broadcasters have been ongoing to ensure every match can be shown live, meaning some timings towards the end of the season are still to be finalized, with all fixtures are staggered until the final day.