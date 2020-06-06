PSC: The strategic agreement will go towards training, support, and exit of combat forces

2020/06/06 | 15:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee confirmed today, Saturday, that the strategic agreement with the United States will go towards training, support and the exit of combat forces.

Member of the committee, Deputy Badr Al-Ziyadi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The orientation of Iraq in this agreement will determine the work of foreign forces with logistical support and training only." You will be limited to training, logistical support and the departure of combat forces.



Al-Ziyadi added that "the priority is to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq and that decisions taken by the coalition forces should be with the knowledge of the Iraqi government," noting that "the coalition forces were previously planning and implementing and then declaring that, but today things have changed, and Iraq must be the decision-maker."