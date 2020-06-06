Khallati: The atmosphere is supportive towards passing the names of the vacant ministries

2020/06/06 | 16:24 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Member of Parliament member Hassan Khallati confirmed today, Saturday, that the atmosphere is supportive towards passing the names of the vacant ministries.



Khalati told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the atmosphere is supportive of passing the cabinet cabinet, regardless of the observations on some of the names," noting that "most of the names that the prime minister will present will go on and will be voted on." Khallati added that "there are mixed observations by members of the House of Representatives on the candidates of the ministries of oil and foreign affairs, but in the end, the vote will be on all the names of the vacant ministries." The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, arrived today, Saturday, to the seat of the House of Representatives.



The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reporter said: "Al-Kadhmi arrived in the parliament to complete the voting on his cabinet.



Pointing out that "Al-Halbousi received Al-Kadhmi upon his arrival at the parliament headquarters."