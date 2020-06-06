Parliament Presidency announces the arrival of the request to resign Hadi al-Amiri

2020/06/06 | 18:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the Presidency of the House of Representatives announced that the request for the resignation of Representative Hadi al-Amiri has arrived in Parliament.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Parliamentary Information Service of Parliament stated that "the request for the resignation of Deputy Hadi al-Amiri has arrived at the parliament."The request for Al-Amri's resignation included the name of his replacement, Abdul Karim Younis," calling on Yunus to present the constitutional oath in the upcoming sessions.