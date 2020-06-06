Egypt's President Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar

2020/06/06 | 18:04 - Source: Baghdad Post

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Cairo's plan for a ceasefire in Libya, beginning June 8, after meeting with Libyan National Army (LNA) Gen.



Khalifa Haftar on Saturday.Libya's security is an extension of Egypt's security, said al-Sisi.The LNA is fighting against the UN-recognized, Tripol-based Government of National Accord (GNA) for control of Libya.Al-Sisi said that the political initiative, which he called the “Cairo initiative” would pave the way for a return to normal life in Libya and warned against using military tactics to resolve the crisis.A political solution is the only way to resolve the crisis in Libya, he added.The “Cairo Initiative” will address all previous international initiatives and decision that have been made in regards to bringing unity to Libya.All Libyan parties have been asked to partake in the ceasefire, al-Sisi said.Under the guidelines of the ceasefire, all foreign fighters must withdraw from Libya, he added.LNA Chief Gen.



Haftar and the eastern parliament head Aguila Saleh are committed to protecting the Libyan people’s best interests, al-Sisi said