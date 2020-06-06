The parliament completes the vote on the Ministerial Cabinet

2020/06/06 | 18:32 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Saturday, the House of Representatives has completed voting on the ministerial cabinet presented by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi.

The media department of the House of Representatives stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the House of Representatives voted for Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, Minister of Oil, and Fouad Muhammad Hussein Baki, Minister of Foreign Affairs." Hammadi, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Alaa Ahmed Hassan Obaid, Minister of Trade, Muhammad Karim Jasim Salih, Minister of Agriculture, and Ivan Faek Yaqoub Jabro, Minister of Immigration and Displacement.

He added, "The House of Representatives also voted to authorize the Prime Minister to create a state ministry to be its minister for the Turkmen component in order to encourage the components and participate in building the state.