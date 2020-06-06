Iraqi Kurdistan reports 93 new coronavirus cases, two deaths: ministry

2020/06/07 | 00:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Health workers at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 92 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry 66 people in Sulaimani governorate, 20 in Garmiyan, 4 in Raperin and 2 in Duhok governorate were tested positive for covid-19.

The health Ministry of Health said that a patient has died in Erbil governorate and one in Sulaimani from coronavirus, bringing the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s death toll to 20.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1182 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 448 patients have recovered, and 20 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Saturday evening showed that there are over 6,804,044 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 362,678 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

