US: Iranian regime tortured Jews 40 years ago

2020/06/07 | 20:44 - Source: Baghdad Post

Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Morgan Ortagus has accused Tehran of torturing and executing Jews 40 years ago.

"40 years ago, the Iranian regime tortured and executed Jewish community leader Albert Danielpour.



They made up several charges fueled by anti-Semitism," Ortagus said on her Twitter account.

"The Iranian regime has executed hundreds of Iranians because of their beliefs.



We condemn all targeting and killings based on religion."