Iraqi president receives Central Bank governor

2020/06/07 | 22:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi President Barham Salih welcomed into the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Ali Mohsen Ismail Al-Alaq.

The President confirmed the need for adopting a balanced monetary policy, working on further strengthening the financial situation by diversifying State's resources and rationalizing public spending, especially in the current circumstances in which the country faces the Coronavirus as well as plunge in oil prices.

Moreover, he underlined the importance of pursuing a prudent fiscal policy that would achieve the supreme national interest, and help Iraq to overcome the current crisis as well as delivering stability and security for all citizens.

Al-Alaq, in turn, reviewed the Central Bank's role in minimizing the economic ramifications at the amid of the spread of COVID-19.

On another hand, he expressed gratitude and appreciation for the attention given by the President toward the Iraqi Central Bank and for his meaningful directives in this regard.