Iran ready to expand cooperation with Iraq's new government: envoy

2020/06/08 | 14:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In a Sunday meeting with Iraq’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Adel Hashush, Masjedi wished success for Iraq's new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, underlining Tehran’s determination to develop ties in all fields with the new Iraqi government.During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of labor and social affairs.

The Iraqi minister stressed the need to develop cooperation between the two countries, as well as Baghdad's use of Tehran's experience in this field.





Since the formation of the Al-Kazemi government, Masjedi has held separate talks with Iraqi officials including the new prime minister, as wells as ministers of interior, defense, transportation, labor and social affairs, finance and higher education.



These meetings were aimed at strengthening and developing the political, economic, cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with the newly-appointed Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressing his satisfaction with the formation of the cabinet of the new Iraqi government

The two sides praised the relations achieved between Baghdad and Tehran and discussed the ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.





Zarif stressed the need to implement the agreements reached during the visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq.





During a historic and important trip after 5 years, on March 11, 2019, the President of Iran visited Iraq, the holy shrines, and met with high-ranking Iraqi officials.





MR/IRN83813732