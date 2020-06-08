MOO discusses with the governor of Karbala efforts to complete the province's refinery

2020/06/08 | 15:16 - Source: INA

Karbala-INA

Today, Monday, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail discussed with the Governor of Karbala Nassif al-Khattabi, efforts to complete the province’s refinery.

The Information Office of the Governor of Karbala stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail held a meeting with the Governor of Karbala at the headquarters of the Karbala Oil Refinery Project."

The statement added, "The two parties discussed cooperation and coordination between the local government in the province and the Ministry of Oil, and a number of oil projects were discussed in the province, as well as efforts to complete the Karbala oil refinery and support the coalition of Korean companies implementing the project."