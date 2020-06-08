Al-Kadhmi confirms Iraq’s need for Australian support in developing anti-corruption methods

2020/06/08 | 20:04 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, today, Monday, affirmed Iraq’s need for Australian support in developing anti-corruption methods and mechanisms.

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Prime Minister received a written message from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison," noting that "this came during Al-Kadhmi's reception of the Australian Ambassador in Baghdad, Joanna Lunds.



Lunds conveyed, according to the statement, the Australian Prime Minister's greetings to the Iraqi government and people, and congratulated him on the speedy completion of the cabinet, and its confidence in Parliament.

The message also conveyed, according to the statement, the Australian government's assurances of continued military cooperation with Iraq, its support in its war against terrorism to defeat Daesh, the Australian side's commitment to partnering with Iraq, and its support for economic reform.