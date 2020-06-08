Four new coronavirus deaths recoored in Iraqi Kurdistan: ministry

2020/06/09 | 00:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A coronavirus center in a hospital in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The health authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the death of four coronavirus patients in the past 24-hour, raising the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the Kurdish region to 28.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said on Monday that a 44 and 66-year-old men died in Sulaimani governorate from Covid-19.

The health ministry said late on Sunday that two men from Sulaimani city and Penjwen have died from coronavirus.

Sulaimani governorate has recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in Iraqi Kurdistan region since March 1.

163 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry said.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1,388 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 448 patients have recovered, and 28 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday evening showed that there are over 7,073,970 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 404,142 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

