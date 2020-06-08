Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 163 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/06/09 | 00:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Medical worker taking a sample from a resident for coronavirus test in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 163 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Monday and late on Sunday.

According to the ministry 51 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani governorate, 10 cases in Erbil, 12 cases in Germiyan, 2 cases in Halabja and 1 case in Duhok.

The health ministry said on Sunday evening that it recorded 88 new cases of coronavirus in Sulaimani, Erbil, and Duhok governorates.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1,388 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 448 patients have recovered, and 28 people have died.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday evening showed that there are over 7,073,970 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 404,142 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

