Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Organizing the First Global Conscious Woman Online Conference

“Together we will open up the Next Spiritual Portal, a new beginning representing enthusiasm and initiative!”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, globally renowned transformational teacher and bestselling, author is very excited that she is organizing the first Global Conscious Woman Online Conference.



To shine a light in these extraordinary times, Marie invited 13 Top Motivational speakers – her conscious sisters – to provide energetic support, business ideas, healing, prayer and meditation to support anyone interested in improving their life through an amazing 2-day online conference.

“The women that I have invited have been supporting millions of women and their families worldwide for the last 30 years, states Marie Diamond.



“They are pioneers of transformation.



Whenever I need support on my spiritual journey, they have been there for me and I have been there for them.



And NOW, we are here to support YOU.”

Several of Marie’s guests are New York Times Best-selling female authors and filmmakers in the field of Consciousness and Spirituality.



These women are global change makers in spirituality, healing, motivation, and environment.



Their goal is to uplift YOU through these transformational times and help guide you through the next chapters of your life.

Marie Diamond continues, “In the Year of the White Metal Rat, the collaboration of women can CHANGE THE WORLD.



The knowledge of our sisters, the ones who are masters in their field, can make a big difference for you on your Spiritual journey.



By joining the Global Conscious Women Conference, you will be opening yourself to a global community of conscious women, more transformation, new meditations and new modalities of growth, and making a difference in the world with YOUR purpose.”

The Global Conscious Women Online Conference will take place on Saturday June 20th and Sunday June 21st, 2020.



The dates chosen for this conference have very special astrological significance, as this Summer Solstice weekend also sees the occurrence of a solar eclipse.



It is a special Spiritual Portal that brings a new wave of sisterhood, a new wave of aquarius consciousness where equality, freedom of speech, and justice prevails.

Prepare yourself for a new beginning in the company of Marie Diamond, Viola Edward, Deirdre Hade, Jennifer McLean, Kelly Sullivan Walden, Christy Whitman, Nicole Brandon, Veronica & Florencia Andres, Katherine Woodward Thomas, Alana Lea, Annette Rugolo, Melinda Boyer and Sonia Ricotti in this life-changing experience.

Join the Global Conscious Women Online Conference at: https://globalconsciouswomen.com/

http://www.mariediamond.com/

Author Marie Diamond

Marie Diamond is a Global Transformational Teacher, Motivational Speaker, International Best-Selling Author of several books like “Transform your Life”, “The Energy Number Book”, “Transformation Lessons”, the New Book: “The Magical Living Journal” and the Upcoming Book :”Magical Living, A Journey of a Modern Enlightened Woman” releasing in Fall 2020.

More than half a million students have studied with her Diamond Feng Shui, Diamond Dowsing and Inner Diamond Meditation in her Magical Living Academy.



For more information go to www.MarieDiamond.com

As a world-renowned Feng Shui Master, she is one of the stars in more than 10 Transformational Documentaries as “The Secret” and “How Thoughts become Things”.



She is one of the Top Teachers in Learning Strategies and Mind Valley.

As Founding member of The Transformational Leadership Council, she founded the Association of Transformational Leaders in Europe.



She started also the Global Conscious Women Circle where women from all cultures, and back round learn from the most Conscious women on this planet and meditate together.



For more information go to www.GlobalConsciousWomen.com

Marie Diamond got knighted to Dame Commander in February 2020 for her Global Contribution to Humanity.Aurora DeRoseMichael Levine Media+ +1 951-870-0099email us here

