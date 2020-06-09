Iraq: COVID-19 Response: Access to Health Services - In-camp Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

2020/06/09 | 09:24 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: REACH Initiative

Context

The global COVID-19 crisis arrived in a context where more than 5 million IDPs and returnees in Iraq face a range of multifaceted challenges.



In order to assess levels of access and perceived difficulties when accessing health services, REACH compiled data from a series of health indicators assessed in the 2019 Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) for in-camp IDP households, out-of-camp IDP households, and returnee households.2 MCNA household data collection took place from June 17 to August 20, 2019.



This factsheet presents results for in-camp IDP households only.