Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 4 - April 2020

2020/06/09 | 22:12 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Sources: World Health Organization, Health Cluster

WHO Iraq Country Office technical team developed the COVID-19 status interactive dashboard for the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq, that shows the number of cases (cumulative and currently active), type of transmission, deaths and recoveries by population type, age group, district and referral hospital.



This can be accessed here : https://bit.ly/2UlDNiR

Simultaneously, WHO Iraq launched the COVID-19 Dynamic Infographic Dashboard which reflects the updated situation of COVID-19 in Iraq by epidemiological characteristics: cumulative confirmed, active, cured and death cases by governorate, age-group, gender, and date of reporting.



Interaction with the infographic dashboard can be done by simple movements of the computer pointer over any specific visual color or information icon.



In doing so, the dashboard provides a brief description of the related figures and the whole dashboard changes accordingly to provide specific details (such as location, date, demographics, etc.) related to the chosen colored bar or map.



The dashboard is updated daily with data from the previous day and can be found here : https://bit.ly/2XFDv8u

In the ongoing efforts to enhance coordination between humanitarian and development actors, UNDP shared with the Health Cluster their plan to establish 20 isolation rooms and management beds in each of Anbar, Ninewa, Salah Al Din, Diyala, Najaf, Karbala, Basrah and Duhok governorates, which will include the provision of medical furniture, medical equipment and PPEs for health staff responsible for managing COVID-19 cases.



In addition, as requested by the Central Public Health Laboratory in Baghdad and MoH-KRG, Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (rtPCR) devices are planned to be provided to Anbar, Ninewa and Erbil.





Meanwhile, MSF is working with DoH Ninewah and the management of Al Salam Hospital in Mosul to establish 40 isolation beds for suspected COVID-19 patients.



It is to be a shared management between DoH, who will look after medical management (staff & supplies), and MSF, who will take care of the logistics management (cleaning, IPC, food for patients, etc.).