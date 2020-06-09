Kurdistan Parliament Delays Meeting after Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19

2020/06/09 | 22:16 - Source: Baghdad Post

The presidency of Kurdistan Region Parliament has postponed a meeting with the heads of blocs after an administration staff tested positive for the new coronavirus.Secretary of Parliament Muna Qahwachi told BasNews that the entire administration staff and all the lawmakers are now required to take the test.“We will take a decision on the sessions and other activities at the legislature after the test results come out,” Qahwachi added.Kurdistan Region is now struggling with a significant rise in the number of infections.



There has so far been 1,433 confirmed cases with 28 deaths.