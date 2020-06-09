KRG reports 100 new coronavirus cases in Sulaimaniya

2020/06/09 | 22:16 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday night confirmed 100 more cases of the coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province.The health ministry explained that 49 men, 30 women, as well as 21 children tested positive for the new coronavirus on Tuesday night.Earlier in the evening, four cases were registered and one patient died.The total infections of COVID-19 has now risen to 1,571 in the Kurdistan Region with 29 deaths and 542 recoveries.