Kurdistan: Another Coronavirus Patient Dies, Four Cases Confirmed

2020/06/09 | 22:48 - Source: Baghdad Post

At least one patient died on Tuesday evening from coronavirus in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province where four new infections were also confirmed.According to a statement by the health ministry, a 67-year-old woman lost her life in Sulaimaniya city, while four people tested positive in Raparin area.A total of 1,471 people have so far been infected with COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region, out of which 29 patients have died and 542 others recovered.