Iraqi Kurdistan reports 183 new coronavirus cases: ministry

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at coronavirus testing laboratory in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Screengrab/Rudaw TV

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 183 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Tuesday and late on Monday.

According to the ministry 100 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani governorate, 42 cases in Germiyan, 3 cases in Raparin and 35 new cases of coronavirus infection in Duhok, Erbil and Halabja.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1570 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 542 patients have recovered, and 28 people have died.

The district of Choman in Erbil province has been placed under a two-week lockdown following the confirmation of its first 20 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

“The infection of 20 people in Choman at once put us in a dangerous situation,” Choman Mayor Ahmed Qadir told Rudaw.



“Therefore, we instantly started to take measures to curb any additional spread of the virus.”

All public places and markets will be closed and residents will not be allowed outside except in case of emergencies, according to the mayor.



Government offices will also be closed.

Choman, with a population of 21,700, is just 20 kilometers from the Haji Omran border crossing with Iran, which has seen almost 176,000 cases.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 7,172,874 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 408,244 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(with files from rudaw.net)

