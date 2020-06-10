UNFPA welcomes Norway's Support for Women Protection in Iraq

2020/06/10 | 14:12 - Source: Relief Web

10 June 2020; Baghdad Iraq - The Government of Norway donated NOK 20 million (approximately US$ 2 million) in support of the UNFPA humanitarian programme on gender-based violence across in Iraq.

This contribution is part of a wider NOK 100 million contribution from Norway to UNFPA’s Global Humanitarian Action Overview aiming at mitigating, preventing and responding to gender-based violence in humanitarian crises.

In Iraq, UNFPA will utilise the funding for strengthening the capacity of service providers in case management, psychosocial support and mental health and psychosocial support targeting the vulnerable population across Iraq.



The funding will contribute to supporting the current 47 women centres operating in camps and non-camps settings.



UNFPA will use this grant to procure dignity kits and the specific kits for the clinical management of rape following the roll-out of the clinic management of rape protocol later in the year.

“Norway is a long-standing contributing partner to the humanitarian crisis in Iraq”, said Dr.



Oluremi Sogunro, UNFPA Representative to Iraq.



“We are extremely grateful for the renewed trust in our interventions and programmes.



The new contribution will be pivotal for our efforts in responding to the needs of gender-based violence survivors in camps across Iraq, focusing on their mental health and the psychosocial support they deserve.”

