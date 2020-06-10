Libya’s NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield

2020/06/10 | 16:52 - Source: Baghdad Post

Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield has been shut down, National Oil Corporation (NOC) and two oil engineers based there said on Wednesday, only a few days after it had resumed operations following a months-long blockade.NOC and one of the engineers said it was shut down by an armed group.Production at another field, Sharara, that had also restarted after military gains by the internationally recognized government, was shut down on Tuesday.