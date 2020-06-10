The parliament votes on a resolution in which it refuses any deduction from the salaries of all employees

2020/06/10 | 19:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a resolution rejecting deduction from the salaries of all employees or retirees in any way.

The Media Department of the House of Representatives stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the House of Representatives voted on a decision rejecting any deductions from the salaries of all employees or retirees in any way and rejecting any taxes imposed on it unless it was stipulated by a legal law."

The statement added that "the decision that was voted on does not include the three presidencies, ministers, representatives and special degrees."

The House of Representatives announced today, during its meeting, the postponement of the vote on the draft domestic and foreign borrowing law to finance the fiscal deficit.