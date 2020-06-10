Al-Halbousi discusses with the Turkish ambassador the enhancment of economic cooperation


2020/06/10 | 21:08 - Source: INA
Baghdad - INA

 

 Today, Wednesday, Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed with the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz, the promotion of economic cooperation.

 And his media office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi received today the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad Fateh Yildiz.

 He added that "the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, strengthening economic cooperation, combating terrorism, and a number of issues of common concern."

