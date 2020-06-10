Iraqi Kurdistan records 97 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/06/10 | 21:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A medical worker at a coronavirus center in a hospital in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— 97 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Wednesday and late on Tuesday.

According to the ministry 19 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Germiyan, 3 in Duhok, 8 new cases Raparin, 31 Erbil and Halabja governorates, 36 cases in all of Erbil governorate, Choman district and Harir sub-district.

The ministry also said that two people, a 67 and 65-year-old men have died from the virus in Sulaimani governorate.



26 deaths have occurred in Sulaimani governorate and 4 in Erbil.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1667 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 546 patients have recovered, and 28 people have died.

The leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament has closed down operations for the next two weeks after several members of staff tested positive for coronavirus infection.

In a tweet on its official account, the Parliament said on Wednesday that it began testing all 197 lawmakers and members of staff for the virus on Tuesday after a staff member became infected.

In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 7,283,709 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 412,745 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

