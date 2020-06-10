Two new coronavirus deaths recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan: ministry

2020/06/10 | 22:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A health worker at the coronavirus center at a hospital in Iraqi Kurdistan, June 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The health authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the death of two coronavirus patients in the past 24-hour, raising the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the Kurdish region to 30.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that two people, a 67 and 65-year-old men have died from the virus in Sulaimani governorate.



26 deaths have occurred in Sulaimani governorate and 4 in Erbil.

Sulaimani governorate has recorded the highest number of cases and deaths in Iraqi Kurdistan region since March 1.

97 new cases of coronavirus recorded across Iraqi Kurdistan in the past 24-hour, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement on Wednesday and late on Tuesday.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 1667 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



In March 2020 the World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Tuesday evening showed that there are over 7,283,709 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 412,745 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

