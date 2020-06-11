Swedish Company to build Power Substations in Iraq

2020/06/11 | 15:26 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Linxon Sweden AB has signed a contract with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to build 132-KV power transmission stations in Baghdad, Kut and Diwaniya.
The contract was signed in Stockholm in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm, Mr.
Ahmed Al-Kamali.
Linxon is a joint venture company […]
Linxon Sweden AB has signed a contract with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to build 132-KV power transmission stations in Baghdad, Kut and Diwaniya.
The contract was signed in Stockholm in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq in Stockholm, Mr.
Ahmed Al-Kamali.
Linxon is a joint venture company […]