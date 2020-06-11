Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
PM Masrour Barzani supervises first meeting of High Agricultural Board
2020/06/11 | 16:12 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired the first meeting of the high agricultural board online, June 11, 2020.
(Photo: KRG)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq