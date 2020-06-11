PM Masrour Barzani supervises first meeting of High Agricultural Board


PM Masrour Barzani supervises first meeting of High Agricultural Board
2020/06/11 | 16:12 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired the first meeting of the high agricultural board online, June 11, 2020.

(Photo: KRG)

