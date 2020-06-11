Covid-19 Update: Five new deaths recorded in Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/11 | 16:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday, that the number of deaths from Covid-19 virus has risen to 35.

The Ministry identified five new deaths in Sulaimaniyah, a statement received by Shafaq News Agency read.

The death cases were distributed among five men from different ages, some in their 80s,70s, 60s, and 40s.

Since the outbreak of the virus last March in Kurdistan Region, Sulaimaniyah has recorded 1036 confirmed cases, 246 patients have recovered and the number of deaths to reached 28 cases.