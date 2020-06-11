Iraq-US strategic dialogue launched today

2020/06/11 | 20:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The strategic dialogue between the United States of America and Iraq to restructure the relations between the two countries, started today.The discussions will cover regulations between the two countries in the aspects of security, economy, politics and culture.It is expected that the dialogue will address the fate of the strategic framework agreement signed by the two countries in 2008, which paved the way for the exit of American forces from Iraq by the end of 2011, after eight years of occupation, as well as the nature of relations between the two countries at various levels.Both sides will work to reach an agreement on the fate of the American forces in Iraq, as Iran pushes its allies in Iraq to drive US forces outside the country.Alongside the Washington-led coalition, US forces have withdrawn from 6 military bases in Iraq since the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis.
The international coalition entitled this deed under plans of relocation and withdrawal from low count bases.
