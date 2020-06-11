The Iraqi Oil Minister: revenues will improve after the recovery of the oil market

2020/06/11 | 23:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- SHAFAQ News/ The Oil Minister Ihsan Abdel-Jabbar, expressed in a meeting today with the President Barham Salih, his optimism regarding the financial revenues of his ministry after the improvement of oil prices.The media Office of the Ministry of Oil said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, hosted today the Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdel Jabbar.The President praised, according to the statement, "the efforts of workers in the oil sector and its importance in maintaining the national wealth of Iraq", emphasizing, "the need to accelerate the implementation of vital projects that contribute to the development of the oil sector and increasing its revenues".The statement indicated that, "the Minister of Oil demonstrated the Ministry's plans to maintain and stabilize the production, liquidation, export and optimal investment of gas associated with oil operations, as well as increasing financial revenues through the marketing policy adopted by the Ministry for crude oil in global markets, despite the challenges facing oil producers globally after the outbreak of Covid-19".Abdul-Jabbar was confident that financial revenues of the oil sector will recover after the improvement of the prices in the oil market as a result of the (OPEC +) agreement.

