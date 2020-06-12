Norway Supports Protection of Women in Iraq

2020/06/12 | 02:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Government of Norway has donated NOK 20 million (approximately US$ 2 million) in support of the UNFPA humanitarian programme on gender-based violence across in Iraq.
This contribution is part of a wider NOK 100 million contribution from Norway to UNFPA's Global Humanitarian Action Overview aiming at mitigating, preventing and responding to […]
