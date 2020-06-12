Video: What next for US Troops in Iraq?

2020/06/12 | 11:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Al Jazeera.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The future for more than 5,000 US soldiers in Iraq is about to become clearer.

Since joining the fight against ISIL in 2014, Washington has provided about $5bn in military aid to Baghdad.

But discussions are now being held on how much longer the troops will be there.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad: