Mindstir Media publishes the captivating memoir of Dr. Merle J. Berger

Conception: A Fertility Doctor's Memoir

Dr.



Merle Berger, MD

J.J.



Hebert

Conception – A Fertility Doctor’s Memoir draws readers in with personal history and medical ingenuity.

before meeting with Dr.



Berger, I wasn’t fully aware of all the newer and more modern research that has gone into perfecting reproductive science.”— J.J.



Hebert.



HAMPTON, NH, U.S.



, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merle J.



Berger, MD from Boston In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) recently had his memoir published by Mindstir Media in association with bestselling author J.J.



Hebert.



The memoir has given many readers, patients, and followers the chance to lift the veil of Dr.



Berger’s life and how he has helped shape IVF in Boston.



Conception – A Fertility Doctor’s Memoir is the brainchild of Dr.



Merle Berger, MD.



Berger is no new name to his field and has been in practice for over 40 years.



Berger was the co-founder of Boston IVF, alongside Dr.



Michael Arper in 1986, and specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology/Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.



His recently published memoir has given people in the field and patients a look as to what it takes to become such a prominent and well-educated figure for infertility care.



“The path leading up to where he is today is played against the backdrop of many failures, highlights and endeavors to push the boundaries of American knowledge and research in the field of fertilization and reproduction,” shares bestselling author J.J.



Hebert.



While many have shared their distress about clinical and lab testing on reproductive resources, the book will give readers a deeper insight and understanding of how medical science has transformed human ingenuity.



Hebert goes on to say that, “before meeting with Dr.



Berger, I wasn’t fully aware of all the newer and more modern research that has gone into perfecting reproductive science.” Hebert is the President of Mindstir Media (LLC) and nine-time award-winning author of four #1 Amazon Best Seller books such as Unconventional, Weepy The Dragon, The Backwards K, and My Daddy Might Be A Wizard.The memoir which was published earlier in 2020 has become an appealing map based on fertility.



Filled with pages of knowledge and insight, the memoir not only reflects on Dr.



Berger’s life, as he shares a narrative perspective on the technologies and clinical trials that have waved hardships for those seeking to become parents.



It’s also complete with Dr.



Berger’s professional and educational approach to reproductive medicine, while slightly instilling an underlying tone of critique on the reservations many have shared towards IVF.



The plurality of his work accompanied by his memoir is only a fraction of his achievements, as Dr.



Berger is also an Associate Clinical Professor at Harvard Medical School.



How Berger plays with the scientific jargon and combines it with details of his personal life is moving and shows how those willing and struggling to become pregnant can now find hope and build confidence in modern medicine.



Something that has made this book so popular is how Berger manages to find newer and more engaging ways for readers to enjoy the scientific opus that can seem unfamiliar to a lot of readers.



Although not many are educated or well-informed on the studies of reproduction, there has been a more substantial move for modern publications to become more informative and well researched on the topic.



In 2017, Boston IVF completed around 4,678 total cycles and included the cycles of egg retrieval, frozen embryo transfer, and frozen egg thawing.



Dr.



Berger’s book has in many ways shaped traditional thoughts on reproduction.



“Yes, it isn’t how many previous authors wrote memoirs, but so has the understanding of the topic also changed.



It’s now more important than ever before to adapt and change how we engage with our readers and in the case of Dr.



Berger, his patients.



That’s why it’s important to approach the literature with an open mind, and a willingness to better understand that IVF isn’t what you used to think it is.



It’s changed,” concludes Hebert.



Conception – A Fertility Doctor’s Memoir is a first non-academic publication from Dr.



Berger and can now be purchased online on Amazon, Barnes, and Noble and also Booktopia.



The memoir was published by Mindstir Media, a world-class book publishing company and book publicity firm.About Dr.



Merle Berger, MD:

Dr.



Merle Berger is a reproductive endocrinologist at Boston IVF and a Clinical Professor at Harvard Medical School.





About Mindstir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning self-publishing company that offers Mind-Stirringly Easy Book Publishing, dedicated to self-publishers.The press officerMindStir Media+1 800-767-0531email us here

Mindstir Media

