A new security plan to tighten the curfew in Basra

2020/06/12 | 21:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, authorities in Basra (south Iraq), has put in use a new security plan to tighten the curfew measures in the governorate center.

A source in Basra Police department told Shafaq News agency that, "The plan includes dividing Basra Governorate Center into five sectors, and assigning five officers to supervise the force in charge with implementing the curfew".

"The security forces must submit a report, and will take actions against those who violate the instructions of the authorities".

Basra Governorate has registered 1511 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, including 25 fatalities, 622 recoveries and 864 inpatients.

The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq since the beginning of the outbreak reached 17770, while the total number of recoveries became 6868.



The total number of Inpatients is 10406, including 111 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 496.