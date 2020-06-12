Covid-19: 4 fatalities and more than 60 new cases in Diyala and Saladin

2020/06/12 | 22:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The local authorities in Diyala and Saladin governorates registered, on Friday, 4 fatalities and 67 new Covid-19 cases, including 5 doctors.

Diyala Health Department said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that, "out of 123 swab taken in Baqubah, 39 turned out positive; distributed throughout the province".

The department explained that, "four doctors and a janitor in a healthcare facility were among the newly diagnosed patients", adding that, "four critical patients passed away today, increasing the death toll to 20".

The statement confirmed that no recoveries were added to the previously registered 92 cases; while, "the total number of active cases reached 296".

In Saladin, the Crisis Cell announced, in a statement received by Shafaq news agency, that 28 Covid-19 cases were registered today; broken down as follows: 16 in balad (including a physician), 8 in Tuz Khurma, 3 in Duloiya, and one in Samarra".