Covid-19: 112 new case in Kurdistan.. 30 recoveries in Erbil

2020/06/12 | 23:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government registered, on Friday, 112 new Covid-19 cases, While Erbil Health Directorate registered 30 recoveries.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 78 cases were registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 20 in Erbil and 14 in Duhok.

Erbil Health Directorate said in a statement that 30 patients achieved full recovery from Covid-19 and will be discharged home; raising the total number of recoveries in Erbil to 277.