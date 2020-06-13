Health workers strike in Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/13 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A number of health workers in Sulaymaniyah province in Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday, an open strike to protest the delay in their salaries’ payment .

Shafaq News Agency's reporter said that that a large number of health personnel in Sulaymaniyah Hospitals announced today a strike, due to the late payment of their salaries.

The head of the Health Syndicate in Sulaimaniyah, Hawfin Othman reported on June 6 that a large number of health workers in Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, Raparin and Karmian administrations declared their strike permanently due to the non-payment of their salaries.