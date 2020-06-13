ISIS attack details on an Iraqi official’s house uncovered

2020/06/13 | 13:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The details of an incident where the house of Deputy Governor, Ismail al-Halloub was attacked by Islamic State (ISIS) elements were revealed today, a security source in Salahuddin said.

“Thermal cameras detected three ISIS elements who opened fire on a security checkpoint near the home of the deputy governor of Salahuddin , Ismail al-Halloub in al-Isehaqi sub-district southeast of Salahuddin as a clash took place between the attackers and the security forces resulting in the injury of one of al-Halloub’s bodyguards another person who was nearby,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source confirmed that forces of Samarra operations and the tactical regiment of "Swat" forces of Salahuddin Police have launched search campaigns on the areas surrounding the accident site and al-Isehaqi sub-district, burning two of ISIS dens containing supplies and materials used to transport the terrorists, as well as arresting a number of wanted people on terrorism charges.

The house of the Deputy Governor of Salahuddin , Ismail al-Halloub was attacked yesterday night by ISIS militants in “Al-Athba” area on the outskirts of Al-Isehaqi sub- district southeast of Salahuddin as it had been subjected to several attacks by ISIS militants in the past years.

Isehaqi sub-district is 70 km south of Tikrit, bordered to the south by Balad district, to the north by Samarra, and to the west by al-Jazerra area bordering Tharthar Lake.



As to the east, it is bordered by the Tigris River.