Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 8, 9 June 2020 [EN/AR]

2020/06/13 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq News

Wheat harvesting is underway in the north, yet the government silos are not yet receiving deliveries in Erbil, Dohuk or Sulaimaniyah.

The Ministry of Water Resources has resumed discussions with neighboring countries on transboundary water management, focusing on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

According to WFP, approximately 5.7% of the population (2.2 million people) reported insufficient food consumption this week.

II.



Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the world, including Iraq.



As of June 9, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 14,268 cases in Iraq, with 392 deaths.



The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.

Parliament approved the suggested Minister appointments in a vote on June 6, 2020, thus filling the remaining vacancies.



