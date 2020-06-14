Sida funds UNFPA COVID-19 response with $1.73m

2020/06/14 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) contributed SEK 16 million (approximately US$ 1.73 million) to UNFPA response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq.
UNFPA launched in May its COVID-19 response plan for Iraq seeking US$ 1.7 million to meet the needs of women and girls across Iraq.The funds will allow UNFPA to scale up COVID-19 […]
