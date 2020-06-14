ISIS continue bloody attacks on Khanaqin

2020/06/14 | 09:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An attack was carried out by Islamic State (ISIS) on a village north of Khanaqin, killing six security personnel and wounding others, a security source in Diyala said on Sunday.

“ ISIS carried out a terrorist attack yesterday on Mikhas village, which belongs to Kakai Kurds, killing three policemen , one soldier and two members of Karmian police as well as the injury of four others, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source added that security reinforcements cordoned off Dara village while the security authorities opened an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the terrorist attack and search for the perpetrators.

Khanaqin city is witnessing a clear rise in the rates of security breaches, which became almost daily after the withdrawal of Peshmerga forces 2017, which were deployed in the region and controlled it in terms of security before their withdrawal in front of the progress of the Iraqi forces.