Corona deaths rise in Kirkuk to 11 people

2020/06/14 | 11:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The number of deaths in Kirkuk province due to Corona virus (Covid-19) has raised to 11 since the epidemic outbreak began, after recording one death today, a medical source said on Sunday.

“Kirkuk Health Department recorded today one death in quarantine for a man in his 70s,” the source told Shafaq News agency.

The source explained that this death increased the number of deaths in Kirkuk due to the virus to 11 deaths.

Kirkuk Governorate has recorded 309 cases of Corona virus since its outbreak, while 150 patients are currently being treated for treatment; and 150 people have recovered fully, according to official statistics.

The local authorities in Kirkuk province decided to lift the curfew starting from Sunday, and to resume working hours in government institutions while easing restrictions imposed to curb Corona virus.

A source in Kirkuk Crisis Cell revealed on June 10 the outbreak of Corona virus among a group of doctors in the governorate, indicating that there was negligence in isolating them, amid warnings of the situation getting out of control.

The number of people infected with Coronavirus in Iraq during the past few period has increased dramatically, and the number of infected people has exceeded thousands within a few days, which raised many fears of the growing epidemic.