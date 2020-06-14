Erbil reports two Corona virus deaths

2020/06/14 | 12:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Two deaths from Corona virus have been reported in Erbil city on Sunday, the Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced.

Erbil city has recorded two deaths from Corona virus (Covid-19), stating that the two cases are a man and a woman in their 70s living in Choman district, a statement reported to Shafaq News Agency read.

The Health Directorate of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday, the recovery of 15 others infected with Corona virus, which brought the total recoveries 292.