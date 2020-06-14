Network reaps profits from organ trafficking arrested in Mosul

2020/06/14 | 12:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A woman who deceives young girls for the purpose of using them in "immoral" issues and trafficking human organs was arrested today, noting to the arrest of a gang made up of men and women after investigating with the first woman for the same crime, a security source in Nineveh Governorate revealed.

"The detachments of the intelligence agency in the Ministry of Interior arrested a woman who used girls by luring them with money in immoral matters and trading in human organs in Mosul city, the center of Nineveh province, where the arrest was made according to Intelligence information,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

“After investigations undergo with the gang, it has confessed on their crimes and were referred to the judiciary to complete their investigation papers,” the source added.

The crimes targeting women had increased in all of Iraq as well as in Nineveh, as the governorate police reported at the end of last May that an eight-year-old girl was found killed in one of the structures of the incomplete homes in the governorate, adding that one of the girl's relatives was responsible for her killing, and pointed to that the crime is the second in one month.