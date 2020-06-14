New death of Covid-19 patient registered in Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/14 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / ASO hospital in Sulaymaniyah province announced on Sunday that it has recorded a new death from Corona virus.

“ A 43-year-old resident of Sulaymaniyah city, who is originally from Kirkuk governorate , died today due to coronavirus ,” the hospital administration stated in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government announced earlier today that two deaths have also occurred Erbil city.

Thus the toll of Covid-19 confirmed cases uptick to 2101 active cases, including 45 deaths , 632 recoveries cases while 1427 patients still receiving special health care.