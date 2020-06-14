Covid-19: Saudi Arabia records the highest case and fatality count since the beginning of the outbreak

2020/06/14 | 17:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Today's death toll and caseload of Covid-19 are the highest in Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Saudi Ministry of Health registered today, Sunday, 4233 new cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 127541; including 41849 active cases, 1855 among which are admitted to ICU.

On the other hand, 40 fatalities were added, raising the death toll to 972.

2172 recoveries were registered today, bringing the number of recoveries to 84720.