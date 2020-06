2020/06/14 | 18:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The health department of Duhok governorate in Kurdistan Region announced, on Sunday, new Covid-19 recovery cases.

A Duhok health media official told Shafaq News agency that, "the latest performed tests confirmed the recovery of 14 patients".

The department also registered, yesterday, 8 recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries in Duhok governorate to 66.